"Unique and loved individuals who died before their time" - Coroner reports six times more deaths in local nursing homes in April

Co Kildare saw six times the number of deaths in local nursing homes in April, according to figures by the local Coroner.

All nursing home deaths and all Covid-19 deaths must be legally reported to the Coroner.

Kildare Coroner Prof Denis Cusack said there were 139 Covid-19 related deaths in the county between mid-March and the end of June.

According to the data, 113 of the 139 Covid-19 related deaths were in nursing homes or residential facilities, the report says.

The peak number of deaths in Kildare were in April and continued into May and reduced in June.

When compared with the period March to June for the years 2015-2019, the total number of excess deaths from all cases for the same period this year was 204.

Of these 204 deaths, 139 were linked to Covid-19.

It found there was also an unexplained excess of 65 deaths due to natural causes in March to June.

The report says that the excess mortality seen over the period collectively due to natural causes, but not attributed to Covid-19, may have been due to an under-diagnosis of Covid-19 related deaths, especially in the early period, like non-respiratory symptoms not recognised.

Prof Cusack said: "It is important and proper to say that each figure or number in the report is much more than a number and refers to a unique and loved individual who died before their time in extraordinary and tragic circumstances often without the usual family and social comforts of our society afforded to those who are ill and approaching the end of their life.

"Each individual’s life and death story was heard and respected with the dignity due to them in the individual consultations undertaken by the Coroner with the healthcarers involved in their care as part of the inquiry into their deaths."

Prof Cusack said the challenges from Covid-19 still facing society generally and nursing and residential homes more specifically for the foreseeable future will require new plans which are evidence-based and this evidence flows from examining multi-sourced epidemiological data on mortality and morbidity.

The expert said that older people who have apparently recovered from the Covid-19 infection may develop complications in major organs such as the lungs, heart and kidneys which may lead to illness or death.

He called for a deeper clinical study of mortality which would reinforce the need to have a better, centralised national Coroner Service database to provide prompt and accurate epidemiological analysis and certification of deaths reported.