Covid-19 Finance and Government Supports for Kildare Businesses

Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office are inviting all Kildare business owners to a webinar this Thursday 27th Aug from 2-4pm.

Providing information to help you stabilise and adapt in preparation for getting back on the road to recovery.

It will discuss the changes and updates to the temporary wage subsidy, government financial supports and other sources of finance.

Featuring speakers from:



 Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation

 Local Enterprise Office

 Enterprise Ireland

 County Kildare Chamber

 Microfinance Ireland

 Intreo Office

 Kildare Fálite

The event will also feature a live Q&A

Click here to book your place.

You may already be aware of the Covid Business Supports that are currently available to all businesses in the country - those are detailed here. And there is additional detail on our own LEO site here.

As an outcome of Friday’s announcement by Government that Kildare must continue to function with local restrictions, additional supports have been made available to Kildare businesses. Those are detailed here in a press release dated August 21st.

MORE INFO:

https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-

Bookings/-Covid-19-KILDARE-WEBINAR-Finance-and-Government-Supports-

For-Kildare-Business.html