PHOTOS: €75k for sea and mountains out your windows in West Cork

Live in majestic West Cork with the sea and mountains out your windows.

Beautiful beaches are only a few minutes away.

This is an opportunity to develop an existing property at Arderawinny, Schull.

A property on an elevated position enjoying views of Dunmanus Bay and The Sheep Head Peninsula.

The property has a number of stone built buildings, one of which has been partly renovated.

The Property is sitting on 0.4 of an acre.

The property is located just before the creamery, at the top of the hill and also has a large pollytunnel.

A very interesting property, according to Martin Swanton Properties.