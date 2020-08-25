Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 25

The death has occurred of Margaret (Ciss) CARPENTER (née Kennedy)

St. Mary`s Park, Leixlip, Kildare

Margaret (Ciss) Carpenter (née Kennedy) of St. Mary’s Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of St Mullins, Co Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on August 22nd, 2020, at her home.

Beloved wife of Seamus (Jim), much loved mother of Mary, Seamus and the late Sinead and adored grandmother of Kerry, Jamie and Dean.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Yvonne, sister-in-law Ann, nephew Joseph, niece Marguerite, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Wednesday, August 26th at 11am.

https://confeyparish.ie/.

Those who would have liked to attend Margaret’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences”



The death has occurred of Brendan DREWITT

Naas, Kildare

Drewitt (Naas) – Aug 21, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Brendan, beloved husband of the late Beatrice and dear father of Shane, Serena, Tara, Rory and Amanda; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchild Ava, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Rebecca (Bexie) Grainger (née Delahunt)

Blackhill, Kill, Kildare

Grainger (nee Delahunt), Rebecca (Bexie), Blackhill, Kill, Co. Kildare, August 23rd 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved mother of the late Baby Damian, deeply regretted by her loving husband Declan, children Mark, Trevor, Jacqui, Caroline, Shane & Aisling, sons-in-law Keith & Alan, daughters-in-law Joy & Aoife, grandchildren Rebecca, Madison, Kealan, Freya, Robyn & Daley, brothers Michael, Brendan & Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, Bentley the family dog and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral will take place. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Also the Funeral can be viewed at 11am on Wednesday morning at www.killparish.ie.



The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Kiernan

Ovidstown, Straffan, Kildare

Kiernan, Anthony (Tony), Ovidstown, Straffan, Co. Kildare, August 20th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved son of the late Martin & Mary & brother of the late Jacinta & Colette, deeply regretted by his loving brothers Brian, Fintan, Ray, James & Enda, sister Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral will take place. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Also the Funeral can be viewed at 11am on Wednesday morning at www.celstra.ie.



The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) McHUGH

Grangebeg, Dunlavin, Kildare / Naas, Kildare

Formerly of Jigginstown, Naas.

Peacefully after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Cathal, daughter Caroline, sisters Lil, Annamay and Frances, brothers James and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Peggy McPhillips (née McCabe)

3 Carn View, Clones, Monaghan, H23 KT96 / Newbridge, Kildare

Peggy McPhillips, 3 Carn View, Clones, Co. Monaghan, H23 KT96. Peacefully at her residence in the tender loving care of her family on Monday, 24th August 2020.

Predeceased by her husband Mick, her brother Tommy and her mother May.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Niall (Mullindavagh, Smithboro), daughters Grainne and Lee-ann, brother PJ (Newbridge), sisters Marian (Dublin) and Pat (Birmingham). Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Michelle, sister-in-law Tina, Marty, Cein, her loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

As you rest in peaceful sleep,

Your memory we will always keep.

May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her home. People are welcome to pay their respects on Monday, 24th August, from 6pm until 10pm and Tuesday, 25th August, from 12 noon until 9pm. Please adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

Removal on Wednesday morning, August 26th, at 10.20am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Clones, Co. Monaghan, for 11am for Requiem Mass followed by interment in Mount St Oliver's cemetery, Roslea Road, Clones.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/sacredheartclones. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to current restrictions, may leave their personal messages in the “Condolences” section below.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cavan Monaghan Palliative Care C/O Peter Mulligan Funeral Directors, Clones.