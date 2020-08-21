Kildare firm hiring for Office Administrator position
Office Administrator Required
The role is temporary at present and is expected to run for approx three months.
The Role involves
- Answering and directing phone calls
- Organising our in house fault reporting system
- Data Input
- Debtors Control
- General Office Duties
Skills Required would include:
- Minimum 2 years' experience in similar role
- Excellent computer/data base skills (ECDL)
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills
- Must be able to multi-task and prioritise
- Full training will be given
Please reply with CV and a brief cover letter to: darapatterson@trafficsolutions.ie.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on