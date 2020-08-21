Education Minister hopes Kildare schools will still re-open if local lockdown is extended

The Minister for Education Norma Foley said today that it's her hope that schools in Co Kildare will re-open as normal in coming days even if the Government decides to extend the local lockdown.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, the minister said phenomenal work has being going on in schools across the country to ensure classes safely return.

When asked about schools in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly, which currently remain under lockdown, the minister said:

"We will await the NPHET advice to come before Cabinet, but it is my hope that schools will operate as normal in these instances.

"People will continue to go to work and it is my hope and expectation that it will be the advice this afternoon that students will also attend school."

The minister said that her department is in discussions with Bus Éireann to roll out up to 1,600 extra buses as quickly as possible after it was decided this week to cut capacity on second level school transport by 50% to facilitate social distancing.

She said it was a logistical challenge but revealed that that parents will be "recompensed" for any transport arrangements they put in place if a bus service is not ready.

She gave no further details on this arrangement.

In July, the Government announced a €375 million school reopening plan which allocated funding for 1,000 additional secondary school teachers.

A €75m fund was earmarked to modify buildings and classrooms to ensure one-metre physical distancing.



Meanwhile the Department of Education told RTE that a school does have the right to refuse admission to any child who has been abroad to a country not on the Green List and is not observing the 14-day restriction rule.

The Department said schools have a duty of care to all of its pupils and staff members.

"If a school has reasonable grounds for believing that its duty of care toward its staff and pupils is being undermined in circumstance where a person - staff member or pupil - has not observed the mandatory requirement to self-isolate for 14 days following return from a non-green list country, it is reasonable for the school to refuse access to the pupil or staff member this period," a statement said.