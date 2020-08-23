Gardening: Back at it with a bang as the seasons change

At this time of year, we can expect anything from one to three deliveries per week here at Caragh Nurseries, with anything up to 12,500 items per load.

As you can imagine, this keeps us very busy with unloading and organising. Some of this stock will go straight back out to customers who had ordered items for their design projects, but there is always lots left here on the nursery for sale.

It’s always really busy but exciting too, unloading lorries. All hands are on deck as our nursery staff begin unloading with a tele-porter and a forklift. This is done with caution as each tree needs to be moved with care and attention, so that it doesn’t get scratched or broken in the unloading process. Each tree is then given a special holding spot before being placed at the right area of the nursery.

A lot of thought goes into the perfect placement of plants and trees on the nursery, as different species prefer different conditions like light, shade, warmth and cool or breezy positions. We do our absolute best to ensure that all of our plants and trees thrive as much as possible, so take great care in ensuring that environmental conditions are optimum.

Once the stock has been labelled and priced, it’s then photographed for the website and added to our stock list. It’s a lengthy process but it feels like Christmas seeing all the stock that has been picked out from our Italian and Dutch partner nurseries.

A lot of our specimens are one of a kind and so the description and representation on the website is really important to get right. This can only be done with a good image and putting ourselves in the eyes of you, the garden owner, by describing it in such a way that you can picture exactly what it looks like.

We are very grateful to see so much of our stock leave the nursery almost as soon as it's unloaded - sometimes we don’t get to complete the entire labelling process. It’s never too long before another lorry is due, so rest assured, if what you’re looking for is unavailable, it can usually be sourced within a week to 10 days, in so far as the seasons dictate.

Please feel free to contact us if there is something in particular you would like us to source. We are always happy to help find the perfect specimen and our partner nurseries allow us to stock a wide variety of trees and plants that are not always available in other Irish nurseries.

Although many of you from further afield may not be able to come and visit us at the nursery over the next two weeks, our online store remains open, and as an essential service, we continue to deliver nationwide.

As we did during the last lockdown, we hope to continue making your gardens beautiful and keep you sane by keeping you busy in the garden. Stay safe and well!