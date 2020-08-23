Kildare Property Watch: Five-star let available at the Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge

A property at the Cliff at Lyons at Celbridge has come on short- or long-term letting market — aimed at the corporate or private renter who wants a high-end residence with a touch of different style, within touching distance of Dublin.

The property — the charmingly-named Rhode Island Red cottate — is for let with Coonan Property, who say: “If you need a short or long term let but do not want to compromise on style and setting, then we have a superb option available. Living on the estate at Lyons Village is the ultimate in character, comfort and elegance and your time as a resident will be memorable for all the right reasons.”

Any stay with Cliff at Lyons, Celbridge, is a luxury five-star experience and their rental properties are in keeping with this standard. They are designed with every modern convenience in mind but in a timeless and peaceful setting overlooking a beautiful courtyard.

From the handsome historical surroundings including village houses, rose-clad buildings, a mill, barracks and forge, the rural setting is stunning.

Whilst you are set in away from the beaten track here, the town of Celbridge is only minutes away and Dublin city centre is a mere thirty-minute drive.

“ Cliff at Lyons cannot be beaten on location if you want the best of both worlds. Enjoy all the amenities the area has to offer such as the Grand Canal, with direct access from Cliff at Lyons it is ideal for walking, cycling and fishing,” say Coonans.

The estate itself is home to Aimsir, a two-star Michelin restaurant, Trellis, a more casual and easy dining experience, and The Pantry an extremely popular coffee dock. Whether you like to enjoy fine dining or a more casual culinary experience both are to hand.

Room service is also available if you would simply like to enjoy the exquisite food in the comfort of your own home.

Other facilities that can be included in the rental package are access to the gym and spa, discounts on spa treatments and food, plus weekly servicing of the property.

Living a fuller life does not have to be stressful on the estate. The five-star experience can be enjoyed by all residents and with ample parking and 24-hour security, residents can rest assured they are in the best hands during their time in Kildare.

The property available at the moment is Rhode Island Red, a superb cottage with two bedrooms, both with four poster beds and en-suite bathrooms with a monthly rent of €2,750 which includes gas and electricity bill, refuse, Wi-Fi, Sky TV package with Entertainment and Sports pack, bedding, bed linen and towels as part of the overall package.

For further information please contact Coonan Property at 01 628 6128 or niamhol@coonan.com.

See more pictures of inside the property below: