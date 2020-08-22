Property Watch: Matt Dunne land auctions to be held outside this week

Matt Dunne, the Portarlington-based auctioneer has three land auctions which will be held on Wednesday, August 26.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic “it is too much of a risk” says Matt, to conduct these auctions inside — so the chosen venue is the front car park of Direens Licensed Premises, Cloneygowan Village, at 3pm, on the day. Three lots are on offer:

Lot 1. Cloneyquinn Portarlington — c13 acres of good arable land.

Lot 2. The Meelaghans, Tullamore — c6.5 acres of marginal land — reserve €25,000.

Lot 3. The Meelaghans, Tullamore — c13.5 acres of arable land — reserve €65,000.

For any queries, contact Matt Dunne & Associates RICS SCSI at 057 8623349 or email info@mattdunne.ie.