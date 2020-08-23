Property: Large Allenwood bungalow on the market for €345,000

A five-to-six bedroom property at Station Road, Allenwood North, is on the market with a guide price of €345,000.

The home is a detached residence on an elevated site, and extends to around 2,475 sq ft (230 sq m). It has a large garage and electric gates for security.

There is a nice open plan feel to the house and stunning dual aspect views from within. The home has an airy lounge/kitchen/dining area and a separate sitting room.

The house is presented and maintained to the highest standard by the current owners. There is a bright and airy layout with generously proportioned room sizes.

The property’s location offers a private, rural setting yet just a short distance from Allenwood village centre and all its amenities, and it would make an ideal family home. Viewings are highly recommended.

For more information, contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.