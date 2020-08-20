Storm Ellen: Naas firefighters responded to fallen tree on driveway at 4am

Naas Fire Station sent a crew to an incident in Blessington in which a tree fell down near a driveway in the early hours of this morning.

Strong winds caused by Storm Ellen caused the damage in The Drive estate at 4 am.

Wicklow Fire Service thanked their colleagues in Naas for their assistance.

Firefighters also said a tree was suspended dangerously over a road at around 8pm near Wicklow town.