Storm Ellen: Naas firefighters responded to fallen tree on driveway at 4am

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Naas firefighters responded to fallen tree on driveway at 4am

The tree came down on a front wall

Naas Fire Station sent a crew to an incident in Blessington in which a tree fell down near a driveway in the early hours of this morning.

Strong winds caused by Storm Ellen caused the damage in The Drive estate at 4 am.

Wicklow Fire Service thanked their colleagues in Naas for their assistance. 

Firefighters also said a tree was suspended dangerously over a road at around 8pm near Wicklow town.