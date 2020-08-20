Work to begin on new Kildare GAA gym in project worth nearly €500k

Work is expected to begin soon on the construction of a proposed new gym on the grounds of the Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence development facility near Newbridge.

Planning permission was granted by Kildare Co Council last year for the 409 square metre, single-storey, steel-framed building.

Associated drainage and infrastructural works are also in the designs.

The site measures 0.2 of an acre.

The total estimated construction value of the project is €475,000.

The main contractor is Kendra Civil Engineering based in Baldonnel, Co Dublin.

The consulting engineers are Donnachadh O'Brien & Associates based in Millennium Park in Naas.