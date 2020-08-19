Kildare GAA among national calls for clarification following last night's announcements

Kildare GAA issued a statement online seeking clarification on 'a number of issues relating to the organisation of Gaelic games and activities (26 Counties).'

The statement has been issued by Tomás Ó Riain, Director in the GAA, and is on behalf of clubs nationally, as well as Co Kildare.





The statement said: "Following last night’s government announcement the GAA is seeking clarification on a number of issues relating to the organisation of Gaelic games and activities (26 Counties).

As soon as we get clarity on these issues we will update our units.

In the meantime, as games must now be played "behind closed doors", no more than 40 persons per team should be allowed access to games for the moment. This figure should include all players, management, coaches, ancillary backroom personnel and team officials."

The statement said: "The 80 team personnel (40 per team) is in addition to essential match day personnel such as Match officials (Referees, Linesmen, Umpires), Media and event officials (stewards etc.)

While we await further clarification on the issue of parents attending juvenile games we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child."

The statement said: "Cúl Camps and Team training should continue for the moment on the basis of no more than 15 people (including coaches) in a designated area of the field.

As ever, the Association asks units and members do their utmost to protect public health and we are very grateful for all of your efforts in this regard."



