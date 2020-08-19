National Lottery announces new app

The National Lottery has announced the launch of its new app.

New figures released by the National Lottery show that almost three quarters of players prefer to choose Quick Pick tickets, as opposed to choosing their own numbers, when playing National Lottery draw based games such as Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million.

This news comes as the National Lottery has today announced the launch of its new app which aims to make playing National Lottery games more fun, easier and more secure.

These figures show that an average of 74% of all players of Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million games choose the Quick Pick option when buying a their ticket, whether it be in-store or online.

Lotto players are most likely to choose their own numbers, when compared to other games, with 33% choosing their own numbers (from one to 47) and the majority of 67% opting for Quick Picks for Lotto draws.

A significant 79% of EuroMillions players chose the Quick Pick option rather than choose their own (from one to 50 and choosing two Lucky Star numbers from one to 12). 76% of players of the Daily Million game also go with the Quick Pick option rather than selecting their own numbers (one to 39).

The National Lottery is launching its new app which will revolutionise how online players play Quick Picks. The updated app has an exciting new ‘Shake, Pick & Play’ feature where users can choose their preferred game (i.e. Lotto, EuroMillions or Daily Million), give their phone a shake and a line of numbers will be randomly selected and appear on screen.

Players have the choice to play these randomly generated shaken numbers, edit and swap a number or numbers they don’t like; or shake again for a whole new line.

The app also has other exciting new features such as the ticket scanner, which enables users to find out if they are a winner instantly by scanning a ticket bought in-store. For online players, it’s never been easier to find out if your ticket is a winner.

Responsible play and player protection are central to the new National Lottery app. New features such as ID Verification is just one of many ways the National Lottery helps encourage responsible play and ensure all our players are over the age of 18.

The app also enables users to easily access information and controls on their use and spending. These include the ability to set spend limits, lock certain games and a feature which enables them to take a break from using the app. All of these responsible play functions are designed to ensure players enjoy National Lottery games safely and responsibly.

Speaking on the launch of the new app, Cian Murphy, Head of Product & Digital at the National Lottery said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch the new app and are really excited to bring this to our players to bring a new dimension to playing National Lottery games. With almost three quarters of National Lottery players choosing their numbers randomly, Irish people love their Quick Picks so we hope that the new shake feature will delight our players while giving them a key role in buying their ticket, which could make them a multi-millionaire!"

He said:“In terms of responsible play, our new age verification feature makes it safer, simpler and easier to age verify using their passport or drivers’ licence. This combined with the ability to set spending limits, locking games and the ability to take a break underlines our commitment to protecting our online players and encouraging responsible play.”

The new National Lottery app is available to download or to update from the App Store (on iPhone) or Google Play Store (on Android).

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2019 alone, €252 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.