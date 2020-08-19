LATEST: O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe to re-open on Monday morning

O’Brien Fine Foods, which suspended operations on August 5 after it reported 86 positive Covid-19 cases among its 306 employees, said it will fully resume normal operations on August 24.

The company said: “O’Brien Fine Foods is adopting a slow, controlled and phased approach to the resumption of normal operations from 24 August.

“In consultation with the HSE, our warehousing facility and minimal related operations have been functioning at significantly reduced capacity levels to manage perishable goods.

“The health and safety of our employees is our focus and our priority, and we continue to work with the HSE in taking every step necessary to protect our team as we move towards the controlled resumption of normal operations on 24 August.”

Cllr Aidan Farrelly of the Social Democrats said it was incumbent on O’Brien Foods and other local meat plants must reopen with staff members’ safety being the first priority.

He added: “The news relating to the Covid outbreak in O’Brien foods took everyone by surprise locally.

“This recent lockdown has left the people of Kildare deflated, angry and confused.

“The rationale behind a county-wide boundary is questionable — and runs the risk of losing goodwill from those who’ve until this point done everything asked of them.”

Audrey Salmon, PRO of Timahoe Community Council said the local community always had a very good relationship with the company and wished it well in its reopening.



Community



She said: “They sponsor the printing of our calendar every year which raises funds for us through local businesses taking out ads. They also sponsor our annual Field Day in the local playground.

“It’s been very quiet in the village since they temporarily closed. There would always be a line of cars on the road when a shift is changing.”

In 2019, Brady Family Ham renewed their sponsorship of Kildare GAA for four more years.

It is also the main sponsor of Naas Rugby Club. Founder of the company Bill O’Brien is a former president of the Club.

Naas Rugby Club PRO Mark Herbert said: "We have a fantastic sponsorship relationship. If you go to them for anything, they provide it, and that's what any club wants in a sponsor. You never have to chase them up for anything. They're our main sponsor but also as a food company, they're also able to provide refreshments at our functions which is very helpful."



The company also sponsors local groups such as Friends of Naas Hospital which fundraises on behalf of the hospital and Barretstown near Ballymore Eustace - a residential facility which runs programs for children with life limiting conditions.

Cllr Brendan Weld of Fine Gael said: "They're embedded in the community and organise local Tidy Towns clean-ups and sponsor events in the schools. In fairness to them, they do everything they can as local employers. They also play their part in being environmentally conscious and sustainable."