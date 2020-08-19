Council has no role in investigating reports of crowded accommodation during Covid-19 pandemic

Kildare County Council has said it has no role in investigating overcrowded accommodation which may be contributing to an increased risk in contracting Covid-19.

The local authority said this issue is primarily a public health matter and is the responsibility of the HSE.

There have been reports of workers in meat plants sharing bedrooms due to lack of space.

Cllr Nuala Killeen told a virtual Council meeting on Friday that this issue was causing alarm in communities.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said that several people in one house would make contact tracing very difficult if there was a positive Covid-19 case in that property.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said there were ‘lots and lots’ of reports of overcrowded accommodation and called for them to be investigated.

Annette Aspell of the Council said that overcrowding in properties in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic is a public health issue and is a matter for the HSE.

She said: “It falls to the HSE to identify these issues and allocate isolation units if necessary."