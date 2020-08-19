Man in Monasterevin has grown 45 sunflowers - most by accident!

A man in Monasterevin has shared photos of sunflowers in his garden - around 45 in total!

He was responding to an article yesterday which told how a Newbridge woman Jacinta O'Brien grew a sunflower nearly as high as her house - 13 feet.

Stewart Begley, who lives in the Ferns Bridge area, said: "I'm very fond of growing sunflowers and today I counted 45 in bloom, most of them grown by accident thanks to the birds.

"One of my sunflowers perhaps might have the widest girth I have ever seen 20cm or 8 inches in width.

Please see some photos to show the sunflowers enjoying the rain!

"I grew sunflowers from seed last year for the first time and had 6-10 flowers at most. Then at the start of lockdown in March, I noticed all these seedlings pop up which I thought initially might have been weeds and I decided to leave a few more weeks and low and behold realised they were young sunflowers.

"Anyone who has any interest in brightening up the garden, they are one of the easiest flowers to grow and the beauty is they come back year after year!"