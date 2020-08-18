Kildare Irish Red Cross fundraiser gets cancelled due to new restrictions

The Medic Half and 10k marathons in aid of Irish Red Cross for this year has now been cancelled following Government and Publi Health announcements on new restrictions this evening.

The event was planned for September 12, next, and was in aid of the Irish Red Cross Kildare Branch.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the recent government restrictions announced earlier this evening (Tue 18th August) we now have no alternative but to cancel this years Medic Half & 10k in aid of Irish Red Cross.

We will send emails to all participants later this evening and begin the process of dismantling what had the potential to be a super race.

Thank you all for sticking with us and supporting us up to this point and please God we will get to do it next year."