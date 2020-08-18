Kildare people ordering 'back garden bars' to replace closed pubs

People fed up with their local pub being shut due to Covid-19 rules are ordering mobile 'back garden bars' from a Cork company.

The cosy wooden 'Snug Pub' comes with comfy bar stools and even has an infra red overhead heater for evening use.

It can be located on decking or patio areas or any spare space in the garden where you can pull your own pints or fix mixer drinks while drinking responsibly and following public health protocols.

Donal Buckley of Snug Pub in Macroom said: "Business is going exceptionally well and over half our orders to date have come from places like Dublin and a good number in Kildare."

The Snug Pub can be used for intimate family gatherings or slightly larger social distanced groups involving extended family members, neighbours or friends.

Current HSE guidelines state that you can have a maximum of 10 visitors at any one time from no more than four other households while keeping two metres apart.

Accessories are also available with the Snug Pub such as beer taps, wine racks, ice machines, coolers and even a fly catcher unit to keep nasty bugs away.

Donal said that the Snug Pub "aims to bring happiness to your homes during these troubling times, not being able to head down to your local for a drink".

He added: "We use the finest timber putting together these all-weather garden bars so that you never have to leave your home to enjoy a drink."

The company said the bar unit costs around €995 to install.

Installation takes place two weeks after a confirmed order is confirmed and it takes a couple of hours.

The company added: "We also have additional options available to add to your bar to personalise it and give it the wow factor."

Other accessories include neon lighting, outdoor Bluetooth speakers and branded lanterns.