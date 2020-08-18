Nearly 700 people tested for Covid-19 in past four days at Newbridge hub

PHOTOS: Aishling Conway

Nearly 700 people have been tested at a Covid-19 testing hub in Newbridge over the past four days, official figures have shown.

The highest number of tests carried out was 200 on Saturday followed by 198 on Friday, 167 on Sunday and 131 on Monday.

However data from the HSE South Kildare Community Healthcare Testing also shows that an average of around 30 people fail to turn up for appointments every day.

The HSE insisted that all missed appointments are followed up by staff.

The pop-up testing facility near the Keadeen Hotel is being operated by the National Ambulance and results are usually available within 24 hours.

The HSE advice is if you develop symptoms, self-isolate straight away to stop the spread. Then phone your GP to see if you need a test. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.

You can find a GP on the HSE website by entering your county and your town.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said: “Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge, this includes GP out of hours services.

“Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

“You will get a text message with the time and location of your test. The text will include a reference number which you should bring to your appointment.”

For further support, the Kildare Covid-19 Community call helpline is 045 980 202 or 1800 300174 or text Kildare followed by your name to 50555. This helpline is open 9am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday.