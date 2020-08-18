Parcel delivery giant is expanding base in Kildare town due to upsurge in business

The country’s largest parcel delivery company, which has seen deliveries double during the Covid-19 lockdown as more people ordered goods online, is increasing its footprint in Kildare town.

DPD Ireland has acquired additional floor space beside its existing depot in the Kildare Business Park on the Melitta Road.

Auctioneer John Conway said: “DPD has effectively doubled its footprint in Kildare town.”

He added: “The company is very happy with its base in Kildare in terms of its strategic location and the easy access it offers to clients and customers across Leinster and further afield.”

The courier business said it has seen the number of parcels delivered double during May and June, compared to the same period last year.

The country’s largest parcel delivery company said it averaged 730,000 parcel deliveries per week during the two months.

The first week of June saw the company make 787,151 deliveries, up from 387,017 the same week last year, an increase of more than 100%.

The company reported a 112% increase in parcel deliveries in Kildare during May 2020 compared to May 2019. Meath was up 100% and Wicklow rose by 107%.

Areas of Dublin outside the city centre saw increases up to 130% in May, compared to the same month last year.

DPD Ireland chief executive Des Travers said the change to remote working means lots of deliveries are going to home addresses instead of workplaces.

This may account for some of the volume increases in suburban areas of Dublin and the adjoining counties.

Mr Travers said the pandemic has made the customer relationship with the parcel delivery driver more pronounced than ever before.