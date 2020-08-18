State says policy of three non-family members sharing rooms is in place at Newbridge Direct Provision

The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland claims that residents in the Eyre Powell, after returning from quarantine, are now back in overcrowded conditions.

Lucky Khambule says that the majority have returned from Citywest, where they were in isolation.

Following an outbreak of positive cases of coronavirus at the Eyre Powell, the majority of the 120 residents were moved to Citywest two weeks ago for isolation.

Mr Khambule says that they have not received any form of Pandemic Unemployment Payment assistance. He said: “It has been rejected, because they are in direct provision.”

Mr Khambule also claims that these workers have been told that they can’t go back to work. “Those who are working and living in direct provision, have been told not to come back to work. They can’t get out of direct provision,” he said.

He said: “They can’t afford rent on the minimum wages that they get. For them, they don’t know what to do, there are four in some rooms and three in other rooms.

“I am not in shock, but it is showing that they still don’t want to listen to people. They know this caused a problem before and are not doing anything to address that.”

He said: “It is really crazy. It is obvious that they don’t take asylum seekers seriously in this country.”

A Department of Justice Spokesperson today, August 18, said: “The Department implemented a new policy, very early on in the pandemic, to ensure that no more than three non-family members share a room in any of our centres. This continues to be the case in all of our centres including in the Eyre Powell accommodation centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare. Issues relating to unemployment payments are a matter for the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and the issue of regulating the housing rental market is a matter for the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.”

The statement from the Department of Justice added: “However, residents who have been granted an international protection status (refugee status or subsidiary protection status)or a permission to remain have the same access to State housing supports and services as Irish and EEA nationals.The Department has a specific team who work in collaboration with NGOs, officials in the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, and the City and County Managers Association to collectively support residents with status or permission to remain to access housing options.”

The Department of Justice said: “Healthcare workers living in Direct Provision are eligible to apply for accommodation under the HSE’s Temporary Accommodation Scheme announced on 10 April. The HSE has confirmed that the scheme will remain in place until no longer required.”