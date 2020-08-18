Co Kildare school children face communion cancellations next Saturday

Co Kildare children attending Scoil Diarmada, Castledermot, will not be having their first communion on next Saturday morning, as planned.

A statement from Scoil Diarmada said: "It has come to our attention that the current restrictions will be in place until midnight Sunday the 23rd. As a result First Communion planned for Sat morning 22nd cannot go ahead as hoped. We must follow all HSE advice and guidelines."

It is hoped that a new date will be provided within the coming weeks.