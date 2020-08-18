Newbridge Debenhams workers join protest against KPMG
Part of national protest
Newbridge Debenhams workers are part of national protest
Today Newbridge former Debenhams workers are joining in a national protest outside KPMG offices.
KPMG are the liquidators of Debenhams.
Former employees have been calling for what they describe as a fair redundancy package since the sudden closure.
They were not given any notice and are holding protests to ensure that this does not happen to other workers.
