Newbridge Debenhams workers join protest against KPMG

Today Newbridge former Debenhams workers are joining in a national protest outside KPMG offices.

KPMG are the liquidators of Debenhams.

 Former employees have been calling for what they describe as a fair redundancy package since the sudden closure.

They were not given any notice and are holding protests to ensure that this does not happen to other workers.