Contractor expected to be appointed to Monasterevin school in September/October

A main contractor is expected to be appointed in September/October period for the construction of a long-awaited 850 pupil post primary school in Monasterevin.

The total estimated construction value of the project is around €15m.

The building on a green field site at Moore Abbey in the town will span 9,230 square metres in gross floor area over two storeys.

Facilities will include a special education needs unit, a multi-purpose hall and general purpose hall.

Site development works include a new access road, ball courts and playing pitches.

Works are expected to commence between October and December and take in the region of 18 months to complete.

The original planning permission granted by Kildare Co Council in July 2017 had provisions for 31 general classrooms, 18 specialist classrooms as well as a library, a dining area and staff/administration areas.

The designs also include 94 car parking spaces, cycle parking areas and bus set down areas.