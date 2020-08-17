Curragh Racecourse backing local businesses in new online campaign

The Curragh Racecourse is backing businesses by lending its voice to support the local community in County Kildare.

The home of flat racing has launched the #ForTheLoveOf campaign during August to promote local firms and businesspeople.

Online initiative

The initiative aims to advertise their goods and services on dedicated web and social media platforms.

A Curragh Racecourse spokesperson said: “As we all deal with the impact of Covid-19, it is important that we all support each other in our local community.

“Working together we can all help fuel the recovery supporting all local businesses, particularly the retail and hospitality sectors.

“We would like to do our bit and we're launching our #ForTheLoveOf campaign, lending our voice to Co Kildare.

Spread the word

“We want to help advertise and spread the word to support the local enterprises that keep Kildare's lifeblood pumping and make sure as many as possible can reopen and keep vital custom coming their way.

“We will be supporting our #ForTheLoveOf with KFM and sponsoring the Breakfast Show with Clem Ryan between 9-11am each morning for the month of August.

“We will be promoting our #ForTheLoveOf campaign on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and will have a #ForTheLoveOf page in the Leinster Leader.

“Paul Keane, our sales executive, will be out on the road in August meeting and greeting with the local businesses in Co Kildare.”

The Curragh urged businesses to send on details for a business profile to be included in the Curragh Community online listing for free.

The Curragh is encouraging members of the public to support local businesses by taking simple steps such as buying a gift card, shopping in-person, online or over the phone or ordering a takeout or delivery.

People may also take an online class, share a business on social media or leave a positive review online.

Find out more

See lots more information on this initiative including instructions on how to submit your business profile to the campaign on the homepage of the Curragh.ie website.

You will also see details of the exciting racing fixtures coming up at the Curragh racecourse.