Biker facing six months in prison if convicted after detected doing 200km speed on M7

A motorcyclist was arrested for dangerous driving through the Kildare area after he was clocked by gardaí travelling at speeds of 200km per hour.

Naas Roads Policing Unit said the biker allegedly broke the speed limit along the R445 which runs between Naas, Newbridge and Monasterevin and along the M7 motorway.

The motorcyclist was charged with dangerous driving and a court appearance will follow in coming days.

A conviction for dangerous driving can lead to a €5,000 fine or up to six months in prison.

Under the Road Traffic Act, a motorist can be charged with dangerous driving if a vehicle is being driven in a public place in a manner likely to be dangerous to the public.



