Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 17

The death has occurred of George William (G.W.) Robinson

Carrighill, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Kildare / Meath

George William (G.W.), loving husband of Susan and adored father of Emma and Lara. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral prayers at 2pm on Monday 17th in Moynalvey cemetery, Summerhill, Co. Meath followed by burial. Those attending should follow the advice on social distancing.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund https://direct-donations-2018.everydayhero.com/ie/irish-injured-jockeys-donate or Irish Jockeys' Trust

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Nellie) McGuinness

Quinsboro, Monasterevin, Kildare

Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin on her birthday. Loving daughter of the late Edward and Mary McGuinness and dear sister of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Alice, Tessie, Margaret, Bridie and Rosie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, her good neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a private family funeral Mass will take place in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Numbers in the church are restricted to 25. Social distancing to be in place outside the church and at the cemetery. You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Nellie's Funeral Mass to be streamed live on http://monasterevinparish.ie/live-webcam/



he death has occurred of John BRADY

Glasnevin, Dublin / Kilcullen, Kildare

BRADY, John- Glasnevin, Dublin and Kilcullen, County Kildare, 25 March 2020. Former President of the Society of Irish Magicians, Honorary Life Member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, member of Corrstown Golf Club and close associate of Clontarf Golf Club.

A few days short of his 80th birthday. Peacefully, at home, following a long illness, bravely borne, in the care of his sons and the Community Palliative Team from St. Francis Hospice. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Kay). Sadly missed by his sons John and Paul, son-in-law Gary, Paul's partner Gerardo, sister Nan, brothers Michael (Mick) and Frank, nephews, nieces, extended family, close friends including his teenage sweetheart Patty.

In keeping with John’s wishes his remains were cremated privately immediately after his death; now, in line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, 22nd August, at 10.00am at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, County Kildare. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

The burial or John’s urn will then take place in New Abbey Cemetery, Kilcullen alongside his late wife, Kathleen (Kay, nee Bray) and his parents. Please maintain social distancing at all times.

The death has occurred of Barbara RUTHERFORD (née Lacey)

Naas, Kildare

Rutherford (nee Lacey) (Naas) - Aug 11, 2020, (peacefully), at home, Barbara, beloved wife of John and dear mother of Gary, Keith and Alison; Very sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sisters Rosaleen and Rita, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to, Naas General Hospital.

“May She Rest in Peace”

The death has occurred of Aggie Collins (née Hanlon)

Clogheen, Monasterevin, Kildare

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, niece Maria and her husband Derek and their family Ciara, Michaela and Jack, nephew David and his partner Angela, sisters Veronica and Myra, brother Brendan and his partner Rose and all her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive, a private family Funeral Mass will take place in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. Social Distancing to be in place outside the Church and in the Cemetery.

You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Aggie's Funeral Mass to be streamed live on

http://monasterevinparish.ie/live-webcam/