Live it up in this lakeside cottage for €65k

Make a break for the lake with this cute cottage close to the shores of Lough Derg in Co Clare.

See 8 Photos and more info.

The traditional detached property is in need of renovation.

It's located in the village of Ogonnelloe about 8km from the shopping town of Scariff 10 kms from the popular lakeside town of Killaloe.

The property has a Lounge/Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Bathroom, two Attic Rooms and a detached garage.

The Lough Derg area has magnificent scenery, tranquil lakeland vistas, outdoor adventure and heritage galore along its spectacular shores.

Lough Derg’s 179km of idyllic shoreline boasts something for everyone.

Experience lush walking and cycling trails, make a splash with canoeing, waterskiing, kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding, or simply let time stand still as you sail, cruise or fish.

The lively towns and villages that dot the shoreline boast their own unique charm.