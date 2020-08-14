Patrician Secondary Newbridge student scoops digital art accolade

A student from the Patrician Secondary School Newbridge is winner of a digital art competition.

Ross McHale, is among 20 young artists, aged between three and eighteen years old, to have been shortlisted for this year's Zurich Young Portrait Prize.

The artwork ‘Mixed Emojions’ is digital and completely made of emojis.

The portraits will be displayed in the National Gallery of Ireland from 21 November, to 21 March,2021 and Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, from 17 April to 11 July 2021.

Five winners (one from each age category, and an overall winner) will be chosen from the shortlist of 20 portraits. Winners will receive a bespoke art box and a cash prize.