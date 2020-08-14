Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 14

The death has occurred of Aggie Collins (née Hanlon)

Clogheen, Monasterevin, Kildare

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, niece Maria and her husband Derek and their family Ciara, Michaela and Jack, nephew David and his partner Angela, sisters Veronica and Myra, brother Brendan and his partner Rose and all her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 Directive, a private family Funeral Mass will take place in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Numbers in the Church are restricted to 25. Social Distancing to be in place outside the Church and in the Cemetery.

You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Aggie's Funeral Mass to be streamed live on

http://monasterevinparish.ie/live-webcam/

The death has occurred of Rita McCormack (née Daly)

Leixlip, Kildare

McCormack Rita (née Daly) 12th August, 2020, Leixlip and late of Francis Street, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home; beloved mother of Maria, Michael, Martin and Stephen, adored grandma of Peter, Ciarán, Shane, Seán, Philip, Ross, Adam, Zara and Steve and much loved sister of Davy, Marie, Chrissie and the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving Children, daughters-in-law Marian and Antoinette, son-in-law Tim, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Rita rest in peace.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral to celebrate Rita’s life will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Rita would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Service due to the current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Vincent de Paul – See link https://www.svp.ie/get-involved/donate/single-donation.aspx.



The death has occurred of Sr. Maureen O'Mahoney

Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Kildare / Firies, Kerry

O’Mahoney, Sr. Maureen, Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Co. Kildare & late of Firies, Co. Kerry, unexpectedly at Naas hospital. Deeply regretted by her brother Frank, Chicago, her sister-in-law Sheila and family, her community and caring staff at Holy Family Convent and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private service will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Saturday, 15th August, at 11am, followed by burial in St. Conleth’s Cemetery. The service can be viewed on parish web cam at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/.



The death has occurred of Stanley Edward SMYTH

Killane & Drumcooley, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury, Kildare

Peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his wife Anna, children Joseph, Stanley and Margaret, daughter-in-law Charlie, grandchildren, brother Jimmie, sisters Anne (Grattan), Tilly and Mary (Smyth), brother-in-law Brian, nephew, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Stanley Rest in Peace.

Due to Government guidelines a Family Funeral will take place for Stanley at 1pm this Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Numbers in the church are restricted to 25. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Mass on http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ or are welcome to stand outside the Church or at the Cemetery. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.



The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Core

Mullingar, Westmeath / Castledermot, Kildare

Thomas (Tommy) Core, Market Point, Mullingar and formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare, 11th August 2020, peacefully in the care of the Nurses and Staff at Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, predeceased by his daughter Collette, his brother Sean, Christopher and Frank, his sisters Sheila, May, Bridie, Katie and Collette. Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, his daughter Stella and son Alan, sisters Chrissie, Helen (Kildare), Peggy (UK), Sadie (Australia), brother Paddy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest in Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Thomas’ Funeral Mass will take place this Friday (14th August) at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Kinnegad followed by burial in Clonard Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab below. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Association.