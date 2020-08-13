Castledermot GAA gets summer camps cancelled for next week

Just after confirmations and communions have been postponed due to the three counties lockdown, Cúl camps for children due to take place next week have been cancelled.

In an online statement from Castledermot GAA, it said: "We have just heard that our Cúl camp due to take place next week in the club has been cancelled. We are so sorry to add to the kids list of disappointments this year but it was out of our hands and safety is and always will be our primary concern. For anyone that has already booked online they will be contacted regarding refunds."