Farmhouse project in lovely Dingle could be perfect distraction for the times we live in

A renovation project on this traditional two storey farmhouse in Dingle could be the perfect antidote to the stressful times we live in.

The property is situated in a scenic location with excellent views of mountains and the surrounding countryside.

The farmhouse in the Glens area outside the bustling seaside town famous for Fungi the dolphin, and has an asking price of €99,000.

The property is in need of total renovation is located in a private and peaceful location.

The building is situated on a large site of c. 0.64 ac and is accompanied by a number of outhouses and mature trees.

It is located approximately 3½ miles from Dingle Town just off the main Dingle to Feoghnach road.

