€8m housing plan for Old Rectory site in Blessington

Wicklow County Council has granted permission for housing on the site of the Old Rectory in Blessington.

A total of 45 houses and apartments are being built on the five-acre site of the historic building on the Kilbride Road.

The estimated construction cost is over €8m.

The existing Old Rectory, which is a protected structure, will be maintained as a residential house as is.

The Old Rectory, which has five bedrooms, was built in the 1870s and is a superbly laid out property with excellent family living.

Blessington Rectory SPV Limited, based in Dundalk, Co Louth, has been given approval to demolish a derelict outbuilding on the site as part of the plans.

It will construct 45 residential units including 24 two-storey, three-bedroom terraced houses, seven two-storey three-bed terraced houses and and two two-storey semi detached houses.

Also in the plans are three two-storey apartment blocks accommodating 12 apartments.

The plans include 81 car parking spaces and renovation and relocation of the derelict eastern entrance pier and wall.