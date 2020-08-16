Kildare Property Watch: Large Naas bungalow with jacuzzi cabin for €750,000

Tus an Nua is a large detached bungalow on a site of approximately one acre, located on the edge of Naas town.

This home at Osberstown Cottages in Osberstown straddles country and town, located off the Sallins Road near the Millennium Roundabout. The property is a short walk to the Monread shopping centre, while retaining a country feel with animals in the paddock outside.

This is a beautifully maintained family home, built in 1994. It is full of character, with generously proportioned accommodation complemented by the large sunny garden.

Tus an Nua is convenient to both Sallins and the M7 motorway, making it ideal for commuters.

The property's conservatory

The kitchen

The property briefly comprises, on the ground floor, an entrance hall, living room, family room or fourth bedroom, kitchen/dining room, conservatory, family bathroom, and utility room. Upstairs are three double bedrooms (one en-suite), and wc.

Outside a winding pathway through lawns leads to the front door, with apple trees and hedging enclosing the garden. There is also parking for four cars and an electric car charge point.

There is a large lawn to the side of the home with oak, birch and sycamore trees. The paddock is fenced and has a wooden shed, The south facing rear garden is large and well maintained. It is in lawn beds of roses, shrubs and climbers. There is a rockery with small pond and two patios, one with a built-in barbeque. Another feature is the purpose built jacuzzi cabin which houses a 6-8 person jacuzzi which is used all year long.

This beautiful home comes with an asking price of €750,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466.