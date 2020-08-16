Property Watch: Meath cottage on nine acres for €300,000

A cottage and nine acres of land at Rathbeggan, Co Meath, is for sale by public auction later this month.

The holding is located just off the M3 motorway, close to Dunshaughlin, Ratoath and Dunboyne. The property is for sale by public auction with Coonan Property on Wednesday, August 26, at 3pm in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

The property consists of a cottage which is in need of full renovation and nine acres of prime good quality land. The lands are located along Rathbeggan Lane in a private setting just off the old N3, a five-minute drive to the railway station.

The lands, which are all in grass, are top quality free draining lands with good frontage onto Rathbeggan Lane.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01 6286128. The guide price for the sale of the property is €300,000.