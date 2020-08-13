Co Kildare Deaths Thursday, August 13

The death has occurred of Albert Harrigan

Celbridge, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



HARRIGAN (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Green Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) August 12th 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Albert, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Sandra, Nuala, Anthony, Alan, Helen, Michael and the late Derek R.I.P.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

May he rest in peace.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family would ask that you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times.

Albert’s Requiem Mass can be viewed by the following link below on Monday (August 17th) at 10.00am.

http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Anne Healy (née Byrne)

Greenfield, Kanturk, Cork / Castledermot, Kildare



Peacefully in the presence of her loving family at her residence beloved wife of the late Frank and dear mother of Elizabeth Kerrigan, Norma Dineen, Marie Burke, Gerarda Healy, Timothy, Noelle Mannix, James and Frank and sister of the late Maureen O’Connell, Nenagh. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Conor and his wife Noreen, sister-in-law Noreen and Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Requiescat in pace

In accordance with HSE and Government Guidelines Anne’s Funeral cortège will arrive to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk on Friday at 2.30 pm for private family Funeral Mass at 3pm which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/Kanturk. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Kanturk. Condolences may be added on the link below. Thank you.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Core

Mullingar, Westmeath / Castledermot, Kildare



Thomas (Tommy) Core, Market Point, Mullingar and formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare, 11th August 2020, peacefully in the care of the Nurses and Staff at Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, predeceased by his daughter Collette, his brother Sean, Christopher and Frank, his sisters Sheila, May, Bridie, Katie and Collette. Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, his daughter Stella and son Alan, sisters Chrissie, Helen (Kildare), Peggy (UK), Sadie (Australia), brother Paddy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest in Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Thomas’ Funeral Mass will take place this Friday (14th August) at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Kinnegad followed by burial in Clonard Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by using the condolences tab below. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Association.

The death has occurred of James (Jack) Coughlan

Laragh, Maynooth, Kildare



Peacefully, after a short illness.

Jack, son of the late Theresa and James and brother of the late Theresa. Fondly remembered by his brother Kevin, step-sister Ann, step-brother Pat and extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

With regret a private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Jack's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Funeral Mass at 12:30pm on Friday in St. Coca's Church Kilcock for Jack, can be viewed on https://www. kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/ church/st-cocas-kilcock/

followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Michael John Coyne

Jenkinstown, Kilcock, Meath / Cornamona, Galway / Kilcock, Kildare



Michael John, beloved husband, father and grandfather. Suddenly, after a short illness in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Michael was born in Corr Na Moná, Co. Galway in 1945. His father (Tomás Coyne) brought him along with his brothers and sister (Patsy, Tomás, Rory and Mary) to Jenkinstown, Co. Meath in the 1950s as part of the land commission, where they then grew up and worked on their dairy farm. Michael emigrated to the United States at the age of 16, where he worked with his cousin in Chicago. He was then drafted in to the United States Army and served his time in Vietnam with the D Company in the 11th Armored Cavalry from 1967 to 1968. He was awarded 5 Purple Hearts for injuries sustained while serving and he was also awarded two Bronze Stars with V Device for Bravery including one for (Saving his fellow soldiers while under fire from three damaged tanks on the middle of a minefield).

Michael will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and soul mate Elizabeth, his sons, Tomás and Michael, daughter, Vanessa, his grandchildren, Michael Jnr, Luiceah, Martin Jnr and Sophie, extended family and the many associations and trusts he was involved with. (American Legion, Irish Veterans and the Tipperary Remembrance Trust).

May Michael Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Ruby (Josephine) Kane (née Blanchfield)

1 Avondale Drive, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the Late Paddy and mother of the Late Ger and Siobhan. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Padraig and Adrian, sister Maura, daughters-in-law Heather and Attracta, son-in-law Seán, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. It will be livestreamed from St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy at 11am on Friday morning, see www.parishofathy.ie. Private burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'Condolences' below.

The death has occurred of Paul McNamee

Celbridge, Kildare



McNAMEE, Paul (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) August 11th 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Tearmann Mhuire (St. Raphael’s), Celbridge. Beloved son of the late William (Billy) and Maureen and dear brother of Liam, Marie, Padraig, Brendan, Nuala, Geraldine, Martin and the late Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

For those who wish to pay their respect, Paul’s funeral cortège will leave St. Patrick’s Park on Friday morning at 9.40am en route to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge. The family would ask that you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times. Paul’s Requiem Mass can be viewed by following the link below on Friday (August 14th) at 10.00am.

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Raphael’s Parents and Friends Association.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Mills

Rathernan, Kilmeague, Kildare



Peacefully in Naas Hospital after a short illness.Husband of the late Betty, Son of the late Tomas and Annie. Brother of the late Peg, Larry, John, Jimmy, Joe and Tom Jnr. Sadly missed by his loving brother Tom, sister Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for a maximum of 25 people will take place. Removal on Friday to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Una Ryan (née Kelly)

Tallaght, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare



Ryan (née Kelly), Una (Kilcock, Co. Kildare and late of Tallaght, Dublin 24), August 12th, 2020 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of James. Una will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Stephen and his partner Jayne, daughter Jean and her partner Paul, daughter Katherine, granddaughter Bethany, sister Maureen, brother Liam, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”. No flowers please. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

The death has occurred of Mary Shiel

College Wood Park, Clane, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving siblings Willie, Breda, Carmel and Jim, sisters-in-law Mary & Terri, brothers-in-law Toni & Rob, nephew Thierry, nieces Karen, Pamela, Adeline, Laura, Lisa and Joy and extended family in Ireland and France.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. It will be live streamed from St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy at 2pm on Thursday afternoon, see www.parishofathy.ie. Private burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

he death has occurred of Carmel Clarke (née Hayden)

Fontstown, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Carmel died at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband Charlie, daughters Sandra, Ann Marie and her partner Declan, son Brendan and his partner Fionnuala, her sister and brothers, grandchildren Sophie, Lisa-Marie, C.J. and Carmel-Ann, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Carmel rest in peace.

In compliance with Government guidelines, the funeral will take place on Thursday morning at 11 am in St. Ita's Church, Kilmead, restricted to family and close friends (maximum 25 people). If you are unable to attend the funeral due to current restrictions, you may leave a personal message in the 'Condolence' section below. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Gamble

Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin



Our darling boy Michael died in his sleep on August 9th 2020. Beloved son of Caroline and Mick and adored brother of Clodagh and Sinéad. Much loved boyfriend of Lucy. Cherished eldest grandson of Kevin and Kay Flynn (The Grove, Celbridge) and Mickey and the late Kathleen Gamble (Castlefin, Donegal). Sadly missed by his loving parents, sisters, grandparents, girlfriend, aunts and uncles Olga and James, ÁibhÍn and Chris, Anne and Stephen, John and Anita, Kieran and Carmel and Eugene, cousins, relatives, his beloved dog Woody and his many, many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Michael’s cortege will leave his residence on Thursday morning (13th August) at 10.30am and travel via Maynooth Road and down Main Street, Celbridge en route to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for a Private Funeral Mass at 11am. The Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below; https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/. Burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Michael was the life and soul of the party and made lifelong friends everywhere he went. The family would greatly appreciate if any of his friends would like to send a card sharing with us memories or photos of Michael.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may also leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Michael’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

The death has occurred of Nancy HORAN

Moanteen, Golden, Tipperary / Maynooth, Kildare



Horan, Leinster Cottages, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Moanteen, Golden, Co. Tipperary, August 11th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Nancy, beloved sister of the late Denis, Tom and Pakie. Deeply regretted by her brother Jim, sister-in-law Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden, on Thursday at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.