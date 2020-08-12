Naas charity 'in desperate need of extra funding'

A Naas based charity shop is appealing for funding.

A statement from St Vincent de Paul Naas said: "During these difficult times we are in desperate need of extra funding here at SVP Naas. We invite you to shop local at our clothing and furniture shops. The money our shops generate raises much needed funds to help people in the area of Naas. With back to school costs ever looming at this time of year our Naas conference are very busy. We thank you for your help and hope to see you all here in our shop soon."