Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 12

The death has occurred of Carmel Clarke (née Hayden)

Fontstown, Athy, Kildare

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Carmel died at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband Charlie, daughters Sandra, Ann Marie and her partner Declan, son Brendan and his partner Fionnuala, her sister and brothers, grandchildren Sophie, Lisa-Marie, C.J. and Carmel-Ann, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Carmel rest in peace.

In compliance with Government guidelines, the funeral will take place on Thursday morning at 11 am in St. Ita's Church, Kilmead, restricted to family and close friends (maximum 25 people). If you are unable to attend the funeral due to current restrictions, you may leave a personal message in the 'Condolence' section below. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Michael Gamble

Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin

Our darling boy Michael died in his sleep on August 9th 2020. Beloved son of Caroline and Mick and adored brother of Clodagh and Sinéad. Much loved boyfriend of Lucy. Cherished eldest grandson of Kevin and Kay Flynn (The Grove, Celbridge) and Mickey and the late Kathleen Gamble (Castlefin, Donegal). Sadly missed by his loving parents, sisters, grandparents, girlfriend, aunts and uncles Olga and James, ÁibhÍn and Chris, Anne and Stephen, John and Anita, Kieran and Carmel and Eugene, cousins, relatives, his beloved dog Woody and his many, many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Michael’s cortege will leave his residence on Thursday morning (13th August) at 10.30am and travel via Maynooth Road and down Main Street, Celbridge en route to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for a Private Funeral Mass at 11am. The Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below; https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/. Burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Michael was the life and soul of the party and made lifelong friends everywhere he went. The family would greatly appreciate if any of his friends would like to send a card sharing with us memories or photos of Michael.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may also leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Michael’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.



The death has occurred of Nancy HORAN

Moanteen, Golden, Tipperary / Maynooth, Kildare

Horan, Leinster Cottages, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Moanteen, Golden, Co. Tipperary, August 11th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Nancy, beloved sister of the late Denis, Tom and Pakie. Deeply regretted by her brother Jim, sister-in-law Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden, on Thursday at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.



The death has occurred of Angela Cunniffe (née Murphy)

Castlekealy, Caragh, Kildare / Rathmore, Kerry

Cunniffe (nee Murphy), Angela, Castlekealy, Caragh, Co. Kildare & late of Rathmore, Co. Kerry, August 9th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late Tommy, deeply regretted by her loving sons John & Tom, daughter in law Noreen, grandchildren Sarah & Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of John (Johnny) DIGAN

Coolock, Dublin / Curragh, Kildare

DIGAN, John (Johnny) – August 8th, 2020 (Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Curragh, Co. Kildare) (late of Air Corps, Baldonnel and Aer Lingus) peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Hardwicke Ward, Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Deirdre, and devoted father of Dave and Siobhan; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren Mark, Ciara, Conor and Nicole, great-grandchildren Cayla and Blake, son-in-law Kevin, sisters Noreen, Marian and Gay, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. On Wednesday 12th August at 11.30am, the Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.stbrendanscoolock.org