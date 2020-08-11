Naas Hospital: Patients in ward with Covid-19 outbreak have negative test results

Naas General Hospital has confirmed that an outbreak of Covid-19 on one ward at the Hospital was notified to management yesterday.

It's understood one confirmed case is involved.

The ward was immediately closed to new admissions and the patients are continuing with their care and treatments.

In accordance with guidelines, the Hospital Outbreak Control Team were convened and are undertaking testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients to ensure the protection of public health.

A spokesperson added: "This evening, the swab results for patients have returned as negative. Staff identified as close contacts are self-isolating."

The Hospital said it would like to reassure staff and patients that the appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with the national guidelines.

Staff and patients have been provided with key Hospital contacts should any concerns need to be addressed.

According to HSE data, up to yesterday evening, there were currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Naas General Hospital but there are eight patients with suspected cases are being treated.

A statement said: "The protection of public health is of utmost importance to the Hospital and every effort is being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at this time.

"Please adhere to the newly announced Government restrictions, do not visit the hospital or any health care facility and if you have any symptoms, please contact your GP by phone."

Risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens available here: https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/cf9b0d-new-public- health-measures-effective-now- to-prevent-further-spread-o/