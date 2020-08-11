Photos: Escape to the sea: 3-bed in Connemara with stunning views at €70k price tag

This property is unique in terms of its scenic location overlooking water.

The former garda station in Leenane, Co Galway has stunning views overlooking Killary Fjord which leads to the Atlantic Ocean.

Leenane is considered one of Connemara's most beautiful locations.

Leenane was the setting for the 1990 film The Field starring Richard Harris.

The three-bedroom dwelling in is need of modernisation and refurbishment.

The property has a living room with open fireplace and a dining room with stove and kitchen.

PHOTOS: See 25 photos and more information.

There is one bedroom and access to the rear patio on the ground floor also.

A half landing leads to a main bathroom with bath tub and shower.

The first floor comprises of two large bedrooms boasting superb views over the fjord and surrounding mountain scape.

Outside there is a large garden to the front and rear.

Two sheds and a boiler house occupy the rear of the property while the detached former Garda Station stands to the front of the site with uninterrupted views over the glistening water.

The office unit offers a reception area, main office and WC.

The property is going to auction with a guide price of €70,000 on September 18 at 12 noon in the Harbour Hotel in Galway.

Leenane village has two pubs, a hotel with seaweed baths and two guesthouses, one of which is a former convent.

There is also a café-restaurant and a museum, a post office and shop, as well as a community centre.