Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 11

The death has occurred of Michael Gamble

Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin



Our darling boy Michael died in his sleep on August 9th 2020. Beloved son of Caroline and Mick and adored brother of Clodagh and Sinéad. Much loved boyfriend of Lucy. Cherished eldest grandson of Kevin and Kay Flynn (The Grove, Celbridge) and Mickey and the late Kathleen Gamble (Castlefin, Donegal). Sadly missed by his loving parents, sisters, grandparents, girlfriend, aunts and uncles Olga and James, ÁibhÍn and Chris, Anne and Stephen, John and Anita, Kieran and Carmel and Eugene, cousins, relatives, his beloved dog Woody and his many, many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Michael’s cortege will leave his residence on Thursday morning (13th August) at 10.30am and travel via Maynooth Road and down Main Street, Celbridge en route to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for a Private Funeral Mass at 11am. The Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below; https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/. Burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Michael was the life and soul of the party and made lifelong friends everywhere he went. The family would greatly appreciate if any of his friends would like to send a card sharing with us memories or photos of Michael.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may also leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Michael’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

he death has occurred of Angela Cunniffe (née Murphy)

Castlekealy, Caragh, Kildare / Rathmore, Kerry

Cunniffe (nee Murphy), Angela, Castlekealy, Caragh, Co. Kildare & late of Rathmore, Co. Kerry, August 9th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late Tommy, deeply regretted by her loving sons John & Tom, daughter in law Noreen, grandchildren Sarah & Conor, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of John (Johnny) DIGAN

Coolock, Dublin / Curragh, Kildare

DIGAN, John (Johnny) – August 8th, 2020 (Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Curragh, Co. Kildare) (late of Air Corps, Baldonnel and Aer Lingus) peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Hardwicke Ward, Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Deirdre, and devoted father of Dave and Siobhan; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren Mark, Ciara, Conor and Nicole, great-grandchildren Cayla and Blake, son-in-law Kevin, sisters Noreen, Marian and Gay, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. On Wednesday 12th August at 11.30am, the Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.stbrendanscoolock.org



The death has occurred of Kathleen GRANT (née Kavanagah)

Leixlip, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary

GRANT (nee Kavanagh) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Esker Lawns, Lucan and Templemore, Co. Tipperary) August 9th. 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Kathleen, beloved wife of Willie and dear mother of Lynda and the late Alan. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Jim, sister Mary, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

The family would ask you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Wednesday morning (12th August, 2020) at 10am. http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/ Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hanlon

Ballymany Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Kanturk, Cork

Hanlon, Patrick (Pat), Ballymany Pk, Newbridge, Co. Kildare & late of Kanturk, Co. Cork. 9th August 2020, (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of ICU, Naas Hospital. Pat loving husband of Breda, & loving father of Brian, Louise & Brenda, much loved grandfather of Niamh, Callie, Jake, Erin & Leah. Sadly missed by his loving family sons-in-law Jim, Dan, daughter-in-law Cliodhna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours & a large circle of friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Private family funeral will take place due to advise on public gatherings. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge from 4pm on Tuesday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Funeral Home Private on Wednesday morning please.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) McCabe

Pearse St., Blackrock, Dublin / Athy, Kildare

Peacefully, in the wonderful loving care of the staff at Portlaoise Hospital, 10th August 2020. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Andrea and Sandra, Maureen, son-in -law Cian, grandchildren Olivia, Luca, Serena, Theo and Nico, sisters Ursula and Marie, brother Tommy, family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private cremation will take place . Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' below.

The death has occurred of Margaret McCabe (née McGloin)

Dara Court, Celbridge, Kildare / Leitrim

McCabe (nee McGloin), Margaret, Dara Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare & late of Largydonnell, Co. Leitrim, August 9th 2020, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, beloved wife of the late Pat, deeply regretted by her loving sister Annie, brother Paddy, the McCabe family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by going to www.celstra.ie.