School hiring Part-Time School Secretary

A School Secretary is required in Scoil Naomh Lorcáin. Levistown, Maganey, Athy, Co Kildare.

This position is a part-time post, 8 hours per week, split over 2 days. Canvassing will
disqualify.

Applicants must have excellent organisational, secretarial and IT skills.
To apply please send:
 Letter of Application,
 Details of Referees (name, role, contact no.)
 Copy of Certificates/Diplomas/Degrees
 CV

Application by email to applications@snlorcain.ie

Application deadline Wednesday 19th August.

Interviews to be held week commencing Monday 24th August. 