School hiring Part-Time School Secretary
A School Secretary is required in Scoil Naomh Lorcáin. Levistown, Maganey, Athy, Co Kildare.
This position is a part-time post, 8 hours per week, split over 2 days. Canvassing will
disqualify.
Applicants must have excellent organisational, secretarial and IT skills.
To apply please send:
Letter of Application,
Details of Referees (name, role, contact no.)
Copy of Certificates/Diplomas/Degrees
CV
Application by email to applications@snlorcain.ie
Application deadline Wednesday 19th August.
Interviews to be held week commencing Monday 24th August.
