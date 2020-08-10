Dublin gardaí mounting 'lockdown' checkpoints in Kildare after being drafted in

Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing are currently assisting colleagues in Kildare with Covid-19 checkpoints.

The large unit normally polices the streets of the capital.

The officers based in Dublin Castle may mount checkpoints on the M7 and M9 in coming days.

All garda officers are engaging with motorists in Kildare as well as Laois and Offaly to remind them to follow the latest guidance from the Department of Health.

At midnight on Friday, gardaí recommenced a local version of Operation Fanacht in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures that are being implemented in these areas.

Gardaí are reporting excellent compliance from members of the public so far.



Operation Fanacht will run alongside Operation Navigation which sees gardaí checking pubs/restaurants.

Since Friday night, there has been a high level of visibility of garda members members in Kildare, Laois, Offaly and surrounding counties, as well as checkpoints and permanent presence on relevant motorways and associated off ramps.

Existing Garda resources in these counties are being supplemented by Garda personnel from the nine surrounding counties.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "Throughout the country, it is vital that people adhere to the public health regulations in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"This operation is designed to support the restrictions that are being implemented locally in these three counties in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is vital that we continue to work to minimise the risk to ourselves, our families and our local communities.

"We would appeal to all those living in these counties to stay and home and not undertake unnecessary journeys in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19."