Kildare Property Watch: Spacious and bright four-bed Maynooth home for €599,000

A beautifully appointed, detached four-bedroom family home in Maynooth is on the market with Coonan Property.

Number 25 Parsons Hall extends to approx. 176 sq metres (1,894 sq ft) and is located a highly-sought-after development on the edge of the university town.

The home is presented to the market in pristine condition throughout. It offers bright and spacious accommodation, including living room, large office, study, kitchen, dining room, wc and four bedrooms, including the master bedroom ensuite, upstairs.

The house has high ceilings and the rooms flow into each other. There is also a very attractive garden to the rear with an external garden shed.

This property has many interesting features, including a large ground floor office for those who wish to work remotely and still be connected to the family home.

Viewings are highly recommended.

The home is on the market with a guide price of €599,000 for a sale by private treaty. Contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or edwardc@coonan.com.