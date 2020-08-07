Castledermot communions for tomorrow are cancelled

Lockdown announcement from midnight throws communion and confirmation plans

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Due to the sudden lockdown announcement for Co Kildare this evening, Scoil Diarmada anticipated communions and confirmations have been postponed.

Tomorrow, children were expecting to have their first Communion tomorrow at Scoil Diarmada, Castledermot.

Also the communion and confirmation  for August 15, has been postponed. 

It is hoped to reschedule as soon as possible.

 