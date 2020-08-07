Castledermot communions for tomorrow are cancelled
Lockdown announcement from midnight throws communion and confirmation plans
Due to the sudden lockdown announcement for Co Kildare this evening, Scoil Diarmada anticipated communions and confirmations have been postponed.
Tomorrow, children were expecting to have their first Communion tomorrow at Scoil Diarmada, Castledermot.
Also the communion and confirmation for August 15, has been postponed.
It is hoped to reschedule as soon as possible.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on