LATEST: O'Brien Fine Foods reports six new Covid-19 cases

O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe has confirmed that six new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed among workers.

The company, which produces Brady Family Ham, revealed yesterday that it was temporarily shutting down after a total of 80 workers tested positive for the virus.

The factory also announced it will be closing its gates for a two week period until August 18.

The company also said when it reopens, tests will be carried out on workers every 14 days.

A statement this evening said; "We can confirm that testing of a further 42 employees has been completed, with six cases found to be positive for COVID-19.

"In all cases, the level of asymptomatic infectivity appears to be very high."

The company added: "Those who have tested positive have been advised to isolate as per the official guidance.

"Full risk assessment and contract tracing procedures is continuing. All close contacts of those affected are being notified, advised to self-isolate and to contact their GP.

"As announced yesterday, as a precautionary measure we suspended all processing operations at our Timahoe facility as of 9pm on Wednesday (5 August). All staff will continue to be paid in full."

The statement added; "Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Ireland last February, we have operated with an abundance of caution and safety. In consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), we have taken what we believe was the most responsible actions at all times, putting a rigorous health and safety policy in place, testing all employees, undertaking a further deep clean of the facility, and ultimately suspending processing operations.

In keeping with that approach, and in the continued best interest of our employees, community and wider public health, we have taken the following decisions:

"Operations: in line with public health guidance, normal operations will not resume for the 14 day incubation period (4 to 18 August 2020). In consultation with the HSE, our warehousing facility and minimal related operations will function at significantly reduced capacity levels to manage perishable goods;

"Testing during suspension: in line with public health guidance, in addition to testing undertaken to date, a further programme of employee testing will be conducted on days 7 and 14 (as necessary). Only those employees who test negative and meet public health guidelines in full will return to work. All staff will continue to be paid in full;

"Testing upon full recommencement of operations: in line with public health guidance, upon full recommencement of processing operations, we will undertake testing of employees at 14 day intervals;

"Transport: to mitigate the risk of transmission, arrangements will be put in place for the safe transportation of all employees to and from work.

"We wish to thank our team, the community of Timahoe, our customers and suppliers for their support and understanding. This sudden spike is difficult to comprehend for all of us. In cooperation with the HSE and Department of Health, we will continue to follow public health advice and take every necessary action to address it."