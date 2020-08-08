Scan As You Shop handsets being rolled out in Kildare town supermarket soon

Tesco will be introducing its 'Scan as You Shop' service in its store in Kildare town in coming weeks.

The system allows customers to process their own shopping and therefore provides a "quicker way" to shop.

Dozens of the scanning handsets are already set up in the store.

Customers simply scan items using a barcode scanner, pack their own groceries whilst around the supermarket and once they've finished, pay for their food at dedicated 'Scan as You Shop' checkouts.

Tesco says the ‘scan as you shop’ handsets will be regularly cleaned with disinfectant products to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Trolleys, baskets, self-scan machines, chip and pin terminals are also regularly cleaned.

Staff wear masks and take regular breaks to wash their hands thoroughly.