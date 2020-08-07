Co Kildare Relay for Life goes virtual tomorrow

Relay for Life Kildare is going virtual tomorrow.

A statement from the committee said: "In recent years Relay for Life has become one of the most important fundraisers for the Irish Cancer Society and Relay for Life Kildare has taken place for over 10 years with enormous success.Relay is much more than a 24 hour fundraising event, it is an experience that gives hope and support to all who have been impacted by Cancer by celebrating, remembering and fighting back."

Plans for Relay 2020 Kildare were well underway when Covid-19 suddenly brought everything to a halt and Relay, just like many other events was cancelled.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/relay-for-life-kildare?fbclid=IwAR3tKibxZTjS_AqeA-9SyGzZ3FExQGuarDO3H7y1Ifit0fjFm1VDZR3iamw