Money raised for Naas oncology unit in memory of Margaret Deegan of Ballymore Eustace

Some €6,000 was donated to the oncology unit at Naas Hospital last Thursday week in memory of the late Margaret Deegan of Ballymore Eustace, who passed away on March 8.

Her daughter, local hairdresser Elizabeth, set up a Monday night Facebook bingo page to raise money during the lockdown in memory of the great care given to her mother.

Participants took part not just from Ballymore Eustace, but from Lexington and Orlando in the USA and Nottingham and Coventry.

“I want to thank everyone who supported the fundraiser,” said Elizabeth. “People were so generous with donating prizes and money.”